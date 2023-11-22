Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $31,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 31.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $720.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $653.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $469.54 and a 1 year high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

