Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Repligen worth $41,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

