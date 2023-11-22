Bessemer Group Inc. Has $55.36 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Bath & Body Works worth $55,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.3% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 374.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

