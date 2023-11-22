Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $54,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $297.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

