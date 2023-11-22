Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,091,215 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,091,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,887,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,455,000 after buying an additional 28,682,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,845 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

