GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

GDDY opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $258,929.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,189.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $258,929.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,189.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

