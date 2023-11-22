HICL Infrastructure PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

LON HICL opened at GBX 137.02 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,366.00 and a beta of 0.22. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.80 ($2.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Reid bought 8,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £9,957.92 ($12,458.30). 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

