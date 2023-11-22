Worldwide Healthcare Announces Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance
WWH stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.68) on Wednesday. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 286 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 337 ($4.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,550.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,504.22.
Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile
