Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Markel Group

MKL opened at $1,435.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,452.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,421.16. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 222 shares of company stock valued at $295,861 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $1,544,641. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

