Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCU. Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCU

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CCU opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,102,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,295,000 after purchasing an additional 193,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.