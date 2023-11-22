Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.
