Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

LRCX opened at $707.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.51 and a 200-day moving average of $636.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 39,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $5,190,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

