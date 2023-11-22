Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.