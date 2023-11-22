DouYu International (DOYU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $289.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.10. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $90,000. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 497.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

