Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Get Our Latest Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.