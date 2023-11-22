Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.