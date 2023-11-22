The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Beer worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.9 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAM

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.