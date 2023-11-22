Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,886 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

