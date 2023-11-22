Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

