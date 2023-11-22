Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

