Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 734,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 166,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

