Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 16,022 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 21.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 189,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 225.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

AMCX stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $687.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC Networks

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.