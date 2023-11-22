The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.92. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.