JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.