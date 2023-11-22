Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,848 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ashland were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ashland by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 247,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 210,545 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ASH opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

