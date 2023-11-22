FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.94.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

