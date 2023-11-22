Suku Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market cap of $6.61 million and $712,225.57 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

