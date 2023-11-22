Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.51 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $240.51 million and approximately $34.82 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.74 or 1.00160563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02378836 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $33,761,584.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

