Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Announces GBX 0.84 Dividend

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 44.30 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £216.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.46. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 39.15 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.40 ($0.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Featured Articles

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

