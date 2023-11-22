Caledonia Investments to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.93 (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.93 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,578.41 ($44.77) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,344.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,374.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,380.31 and a beta of 0.76. Caledonia Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 3,110 ($38.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,055 ($50.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Insider Transactions at Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Farah Buckley purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,446 ($43.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,615 ($10,778.18). In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 2,546 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,520 ($44.04), for a total transaction of £89,619.20 ($112,122.11). Also, insider Farah Buckley bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,446 ($43.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,615 ($10,778.18). Corporate insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

