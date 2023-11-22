Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Plans GBX 0.60 Dividend

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Trifast Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 70.91 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £96.51 million, a PE ratio of -3,540.00 and a beta of 1.11. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.17). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.02.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

