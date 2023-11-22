First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

FPF opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 178.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

