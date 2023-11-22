First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
FPF opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $19.50.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
