Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 46.74

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.74 ($0.58) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Severn Trent Stock Up 0.9 %
SVT stock opened at GBX 2,673.73 ($33.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,509.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.96. The company has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,098.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.02 ($37.52).
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,360 ($42.04) in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
