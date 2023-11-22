Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 46.74

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.74 ($0.58) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.9 %

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,673.73 ($33.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,509.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.96. The company has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,098.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.02 ($37.52).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,360 ($42.04) in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.