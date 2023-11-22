Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.24

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.242 per share on Sunday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69.
About Suncorp Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.