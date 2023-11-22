Grainger plc (LON:GRI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.37

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grainger Trading Up 2.2 %

Grainger stock opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.80 ($3.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Insider Activity at Grainger

In other news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($376.45). 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

