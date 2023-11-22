First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FAM opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.56.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
