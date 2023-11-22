First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FAM opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

