Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Henderson Diversified Income stock opened at GBX 67.98 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.19. The stock has a market cap of £123.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,705.00 and a beta of 0.61. Henderson Diversified Income has a 52-week low of GBX 60.60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.60 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About Henderson Diversified Income
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Diversified Income
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.