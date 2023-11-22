Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 149,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.