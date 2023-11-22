Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.91.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
