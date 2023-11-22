CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CI Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In other CI Resources news, insider Adrian Gurgone bought 24,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,404.21 ($24,608.03). 69.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.
