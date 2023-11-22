Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDF opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.62.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
