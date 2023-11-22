The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.75

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Sage Group Stock Up 14.6 %

SGE opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.30) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,143.50 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 992.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 938.18. The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5,662.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 930 ($11.64).

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.