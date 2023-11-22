First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $679.39 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $679.39 million and approximately $2.56 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 679,938,968 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 679,938,967.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99922655 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,551,137,725.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.