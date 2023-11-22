Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

