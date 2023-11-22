Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

