Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
