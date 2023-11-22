RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. CIBC cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

