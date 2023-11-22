Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Articles

