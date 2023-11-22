Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.
Northland Power Company Profile
