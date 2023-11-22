Lenovo Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

LNVGF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lenovo Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lenovo Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,681,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

