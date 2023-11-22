Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 61.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.