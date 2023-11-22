First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

